Setting up a local reverse proxy on Proxmox with Traefik and Cloudflare

May 8, 2024

After setting up my AI homelab and various other services in a previous blog post, my friend Nader and I experimented with how to access some of these services using a domain instead of the IP address without exposing our home IP or opening ports.

In this blog post, I will guide you through setting up a local reverse proxy on Proxmox with Traefik v3 and Cloudflare. This setup will allow you to access your services with a domain name and also secure them with SSL certificates.

What is a reverse proxy?

A reverse proxy is a server that sits between clients and servers. It forwards client requests to the appropriate backend server and then returns the server’s response to the client. This allows you to host multiple services on a single server and route traffic based on the domain name.

In this simplified diagram, the user wants to access “MyService.MyDomain.tld”, the requests goes through the DNS resolver, which gets a local IP address from Cloudflare and then the reverse proxy forwards the request to the correct service.

My Proxmox setup

On my Proxmox setup I have a few LXC containers running various services. I have a dedicated LXC container for Traefik v3, which is an underprivileged Alpine Linux container with Docker installed. This setup is, in my opinion, the most stable way to run Traefik on Proxmox.

If you want to replicate the setup I used the ttek script to create the LXC container. You should accept the docker compose installation and the script will install Docker and Docker Compose for you.

Terminal window 1 bash -c "$( wget -qO - https://github.com/tteck/Proxmox/raw/main/ct/alpine-docker.sh )"

Setting up Traefik on Docker

From this point on the setup is heavily inspired by the excellent video tutorial of Techno Tim. Inside the Traefik LXC container, create a folder for the Traefik configuration

Terminal window 1 mkdir traefik 2 cd traefik 3 touch docker-compose.yml

1 services : 2 traefik : 3 image : traefik:latest # Use the latest Traefik image 4 container_name : traefik # Name of the container 5 restart : unless-stopped # Ensures the container restarts if it stops unexpectedly 6 security_opt : 7 - no-new-privileges:true # Prevents the container from gaining additional privileges 8 networks : 9 proxy : # Connects to the predefined external network named 'proxy' 10 ports : 11 - 80:80 # HTTP port 12 - 443:443 # HTTPS port 13 - 8080:8080 # Traefik dashboard port 14 environment : 15 - CF_API_EMAIL=YOUR_CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_EMAIL # Cloudflare account email for API access 16 - CF_DNS_API_TOKEN=YOUR_CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN_HERE # Cloudflare DNS API token 17 volumes : 18 - /etc/localtime:/etc/localtime:ro # Sync time with the host 19 - /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock:ro # Allows Traefik to interact with Docker 20 - /root/traefik/data/traefik.yml:/traefik.yml:ro # Traefik configuration file 21 - /root/traefik/data/acme.json:/acme.json # SSL certificate file 22 - /root/traefik/data/config.yml:/config.yml:ro # Additional configuration file 23 - /root/traefik/data/logs:/var/log/traefik # Log directory 24 labels : 25 - " traefik.enable=true " # Enable Traefik on this service 26 - " traefik.http.routers.traefik.entrypoints=http " # Define HTTP entrypoint 27 - " traefik.http.routers.traefik.rule=Host(`traefik.MyDomain.TLD`) " # Host rule for routing 28 - " traefik.http.middlewares.traefik-auth.basicauth.users=traefik:$2y$$05$$fkKKsDM0LEQAG6nPuk7dxeJElSkGJxCeuCsZgwoQWqPzyZdRkfYeK " # Basic auth for security traefik for username/pass 29 - " traefik.http.middlewares.traefik-https-redirect.redirectscheme.scheme=https " # Redirect HTTP to HTTPS 30 - " traefik.http.middlewares.sslheader.headers.customrequestheaders.X-Forwarded-Proto=https " # Set forwarded headers for SSL 31 - " traefik.http.routers.traefik.middlewares=traefik-https-redirect " # Apply HTTPS redirect middleware 32 - " traefik.http.routers.traefik-secure.entrypoints=https " # Secure entrypoint for HTTPS 33 - " traefik.http.routers.traefik-secure.rule=Host(`traefik.MyDomain.TLD`) " # Host rule for secure routing 34 - " traefik.http.routers.traefik-secure.middlewares=traefik-auth " # Apply authentication middleware 35 - " traefik.http.routers.traefik-secure.tls=true " # Enable TLS for secure connection 36 - " traefik.http.routers.traefik-secure.tls.certresolver=cloudflare " # Use Cloudflare for SSL certificate resolution 37 - " traefik.http.routers.traefik-secure.tls.domains[0].main=MyDomain.TLD " # Main domain for SSL certificate 38 - " traefik.http.routers.traefik-secure.tls.domains[0].sans=*.MyDomain.TLD " # SANs for SSL certificate 39 - " traefik.http.routers.traefik-secure.service=api@internal " # Internal service for Traefik API 40 41 networks : 42 proxy : 43 name : proxy # Specifies the external network to connect to 44 external : true # Indicates that the network is external

Configuring Traefik v3 with our services

Get your Cloudflare DNS API key with a restricted scope for the zone you want to use. Add a docker-compose.yml file with the following content:

In the data folder we need 3 files:

Terminal window 1 mkdir data 2 cd data

Add a traefik.yml file with the following content:

1 api : 2 dashboard : true 3 debug : true 4 entryPoints : 5 http : 6 address : " :80 " 7 http : 8 redirections : 9 entryPoint : 10 to : https 11 scheme : https 12 https : 13 address : " :443 " 14 traefik : 15 address : " :8080 " 16 serversTransport : 17 insecureSkipVerify : true 18 providers : 19 docker : 20 endpoint : " unix:///var/run/docker.sock " 21 exposedByDefault : false 22 file : 23 filename : config.yml 24 certificatesResolvers : 25 cloudflare : 26 acme : 27 email : YOUR_CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_EMAIL 28 storage : acme.json 29 dnsChallenge : 30 provider : cloudflare 31 # uncomment this if you have issues pulling certificates through cloudflare, By setting this flag to true disables the need to wait for the 32 #disablePropagationCheck: true 33 resolvers : 34 - " 1.1.1.1:53 " 35 - " 1.0.0.1:53 "

Add a config.yml file with the following content:

1 http : 2 #region routers 3 routers : 4 dashboard : 5 entryPoints : 6 - " https " 7 rule : " Host(`MyDomain.TLD`) " 8 middlewares : 9 - default-headers 10 - https-redirectscheme 11 tls : {} 12 service : dashboard 13 #endregion 14 15 #region services 16 services : 17 dashboard : 18 loadBalancer : 19 servers : 20 - url : " http://192.168.1.200:8080 " 21 passHostHeader : true 22 #endregion 23 24 #region middlewares 25 middlewares : 26 https-redirectscheme : 27 redirectScheme : 28 scheme : https 29 permanent : true 30 31 default-headers : 32 headers : 33 frameDeny : true 34 browserXssFilter : true 35 contentTypeNosniff : true 36 forceSTSHeader : true 37 stsIncludeSubdomains : true 38 stsPreload : true 39 stsSeconds : 15552000 40 customFrameOptionsValue : SAMEORIGIN 41 customRequestHeaders : 42 X-Forwarded-Proto : https 43 44 default-whitelist : 45 ipWhiteList : 46 sourceRange : 47 - " 10.0.0.0/8 " 48 - " 192.168.0.0/16 " 49 - " 172.16.0.0/12 " 50 51 secured : 52 chain : 53 middlewares : 54 - default-whitelist 55 - default-headers 56 #endregion

Add a blank acme.json file:

Terminal window 1 touch acme.json 2 chmod 600 acme.json

At start this file will be empty, but Traefik will populate it with the SSL certificates it gets from certbot and the DNS verification through Cloudflare.

Setting up your domain with Cloudflare

Before running Traefik, it’s essential to configure your domain’s DNS settings on Cloudflare to ensure that your services are accessible via your domain name and secured with SSL. Here are the steps to set up the necessary DNS records:

Log in to your Cloudflare account and select the domain you want to configure. Navigate to the DNS section of your Cloudflare dashboard. Add the following DNS records: A Record : This should point to the local IP address of your Traefik container. Set the name to @ to represent your root domain (e.g., MyDomain.TLD ).

: This should point to the local IP address of your Traefik container. Set the name to to represent your root domain (e.g., ). CNAME Record: Create a CNAME record for each subdomain that points to your root domain. For example, if you have a service accessible at MyService.MyDomain.TLD , create a CNAME record with the name MyService and the value MyDomain.TLD . Ensure Proxy Status: Set the proxy status to ‘DNS Only’ for these records. SSL/TLS Configuration: Go to the SSL/TLS section of your Cloudflare dashboard.

Ensure that the SSL/TLS encryption mode is set to ‘Full (strict)’. This ensures that the connection between Cloudflare and your server is secure.

Starting Traefik

In your root folder `/traefik, run the following command to start the Traefik container:

Terminal window 1 docker network create proxy 2 docker compose up -d --force-recreate

At this point you should be able to access the Traefik dashboard at https://traefik.MyDomain.TLD with the username/password you set in the docker-compose.yml file.

Conclusion

Setting up a local reverse proxy using Proxmox, Traefik, and Cloudflare enhances the security and accessibility of your services. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can achieve a robust setup that protects your services with SSL certificates and makes them accessible via domain names instead of IP addresses.

