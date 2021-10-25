Setting up macOS for development

October 25, 2021

Update : As of the 20/04/2022, I’m no longer installing most my development environment in the same way, I’ve made this post explaining my transition to development containers.

With each release of macOS, I clean install everything on my MacBook just to be extra safe and avoid long debugging hours if there is an incompatibility. Thus this guide is about setting up your machine quickly and in a predictable way.

I’m primarily doing ML but I also set up various environnements, so feel free to be selective while reading this guide. I removed a lot of very specific things to make a good balance between development and general macOS usage.

Initial formatting steps

When everything you care about is backed up you can proceed with pressing CMD⌘+R on startup. Then go to Disk Utility, format your drive with APFS and install macOS.

Complete the initial set up with your Apple ID and choose your privacy preferences, you should now be on the desktop.

Homebrew, Zsh & Other Mac settings

Homebrew is the most popular macOS package manager, we will use it to install all our apps (except mas ones because it doesn’t work anymore)

In your terminal let’s copy & paste to install Homebrew:

Terminal window 1 /bin/bash -c "$( curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Homebrew/install/HEAD/install.sh )"

Then let’s make sure everything is up to date:

Terminal window 1 brew update && brew upgrade

You can now install your apps, or search for it on the Homebrew website:

Terminal window 1 # Note: you can install multiple apps in just one line, but this is a better visualization 2 # Below the "--cask" refers to graphical applications instead of formulae. 3 # Browsers 4 brew install --cask firefox 5 brew install --cask firefox-developer-edition 6 brew install --cask google-chrome 7 brew install --cask homebrew/cask-versions/google-chrome-dev 8 # Media players 9 brew install --cask iina 10 brew install --cask vlc 11 # File downloads and disk analyze 12 brew install --cask transmission 13 brew install --cask grandperspective 14 # Media transcode 15 brew install --cask handbrake 16 # Flash images (to USB for example) 17 brew install --cask balenaetcher 18 # Development 19 brew install --cask visual-studio-code 20 brew install --cask docker 21 brew install --cask local 22 brew install --cask cyberduck 23 brew install --cask tower 24 # App cleaner 25 brew install --cask appcleaner 26 # Remote communication 27 brew install --cask zoom 28 brew install --cask discord 29 # Vpn 30 brew install --cask private-internet-access 31 # Keyboard based window management 32 brew install --cask rectangle 33 # Markdown writer 34 brew install --cask obsidian

Here are some formulae, make sure to understand each software that you install before trusting a random internet guide:

Terminal window 1 # Logitech Options software 2 brew install homebrew/cask-drivers/logitech-options 3 # Development 4 brew install docker-compose 5 brew install node 6 brew install htop 7 brew install git 8 brew install tree 9 # Python 10 brew install pyenv 11 # Shell 12 brew install romkatv/powerlevel10k/powerlevel10k 13 brew install zsh-autosuggestions 14 brew install zsh-syntax-highlighting 15 brew install zsh-history-substring-search

We can now configure Python:

Terminal window 1 pyenv install 3.9.7 2 pyenv global 3.9.7 3 echo -e ' if command -v pyenv 1>/dev/null 2>&1; then

eval "$(pyenv init -)"

fi ' >> ~/.zshrc

To finish the powerlevel10k and zsh setup we need the following:

Terminal window 1 # Plugins 2 echo " source $( brew --prefix ) /opt/powerlevel10k/powerlevel10k.zsh-theme " >> ~/.zshrc 3 echo " source /usr/local/share/zsh-autosuggestions/zsh-autosuggestions.zsh " >> ~/.zshrc 4 echo " source /usr/local/share/zsh-syntax-highlighting/zsh-syntax-highlighting.zsh " >> ~/.zshrc 5 echo " source /usr/local/share/zsh-history-substring-search/zsh-history-substring-search.zsh " >> ~/.zshrc 6 7 # Zsh tweaks 8 echo -e " autoload -Uz compinit " >> ~/.zshrc 9 echo -e " compinit " >> ~/.zshrc 10 echo -e " zstyle ':completion:*' menu select " >> ~/.zshrc 11 # Key bindings for history searching, the order is important 12 echo -e " bindkey '^[[A' history-substring-search-up " >> ~/.zshrc 13 echo -e " bindkey '^[[B' history-substring-search-down " >> ~/.zshrc 14 15 # Note: lines below are my personal aliases, this might disturb your workflow 16 echo -e " alias c='clear' " >> ~/.zshrc 17 echo -e " alias rmm='rm -rf' " >> ~/.zshrc 18 echo -e " alias lss='ls -lah' " >> ~/.zshrc 19 echo -e " alias edit='code ~/.zshrc' " >> ~/.zshrc 20 echo -e " alias reload='source ~/.zshrc' " >> ~/.zshrc

We also need to configure git basics properly :

Terminal window 1 git config --global user.email " YOUR_EMAIL " 2 git config --global user.name " YOUR_NAME "

macOS is better with some tweaks:

Terminal window 1 # Note: There are a lot of settings that you could change, this is just a few of them that I use 2 # Always show file extensions 3 defaults write NSGlobalDomain AppleShowAllExtensions -bool true 4 # Show status bar in Finder 5 defaults write com.apple.finder ShowStatusBar -bool true 6 # Allow text selection in Quick Look 7 defaults write com.apple.finder QLEnableTextSelection -bool true 8 # Disable TimeMachine prompt 9 defaults write com.apple.TimeMachine DoNotOfferNewDisksForBackup -bool true 10 # This is needed to apply our changes 11 killAll Finder

Finally before closing the terminal I setup powerlevel10k:

Terminal window 1 # Note: This has already been installed in the fomulae section above, this is just the install 2 source ~/.zshrc

Everthing else

Once this is done I usually login into my password manager, retreive software licences, ssh keys and proceed to login to some applications like Google Chrome, Discord, etc.

Here is everything I changed in the System Preferences app

General > Enable Dark Mode

Desktop > Live wallpaper selection

Desktop > Screensaver > Hot Corners > Bottom Left > CMD⌘ + Display sleep

Dock > Enable Automatically hide

Siri > Disable show Siri in menu bar

Notifications > Disable everything or remove sounds

Screen Time > Enable & share across devices

Security > General > Require password > Immediately

Trackpad > More Gestures > Enable everything

Sharing > Setup the computer name

iCloud > iCloud Drive > Enable Desktop & Document

Keyboard > Text > Disable spelling and capitalization

Some Mac App Store apps that I use

1Password (Password Manager)

Xcode (Code apps)

Amphetamine (Keep Mac awake)

Adguard (Safari ad disable)

The Unarchiver (Almost unrar for Mac)

Parcel (Track packages)

Conclusion

This was a quick look at how I install macOS, I hope this helped you in your next fresh install.

If you enjoyed this guide you can also check the previous ones about iCloud custom domains or Cloudflare argo & access on a RaspberryPi.