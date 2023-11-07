Using venv, pyvenv, autoenv on macOS

November 7, 2023

At some point, you might work on a Python project that requires specific dependencies, such as a machine learning project with an exact PyTorch version. It becomes a necessity to structure your workflow in order to avoid conflicts and iterate quickly across projects.

In this post I will explain the main tools that I use on macOS and show a neat trick in order to switch virtual environments automatically.

Why Use Virtual Environments?

The ability to replicate environments not only makes onboarding easier but also minimizes the « works on my machine » issue. To accomplish our goal, we will need three tools: pyenv, venv, and autoenv.

Pyenv

Pyenv is an incredible tool that allows you to switch between multiple versions of Python. You can even search and install Python versions and set local and global versions.

Venv

Venv is a built-in and simple method for creating isolated Python environments. While pyenv (through pyenv-virtualenv) could be used for isolating projects you should use venv.

Autoenv

Autoenv is magical tool that just makes using virtual environments seamless and uses .env and .env.leave files to activate and deactivate environments.

The tools require homebrew or another package manager and the ability to modify your shell.

We first need to install pyenv:

Terminal window 1 brew install pyenv

Then, we need to append the following lines to our .zshrc file:

Terminal window 1 if command -v pyenv 1> /dev/null 2>&1 ; then eval "$( pyenv init - )" ; fi

You can refer to the documentation but the minimal commands are:

Terminal window 1 pyenv versions 2 pyenv install your_python_version 3 pyenv global your_python_version 4 pyenv local your_python_version

Finally we need autoenv:

Terminal window 1 brew install autoenv

Then executing the following in your zsh shell:

Terminal window 1 printf ' %s

' " source $( brew --prefix autoenv ) /activate.sh " >> "${ ZDOTDIR :- $HOME } /.zprofile "

Before using the tool you should read the documentation and activate the « AUTOENV_ENABLE_LEAVE » option by setting it to any non empty string.

Practical workflow

Create or clone your project:

Terminal window 1 mkdir exllama && cd exllama 2 git clone https://github.com/turboderp/exllama

Set with pyenv the local python version needed:

Terminal window 1 pyenv local 3.10.10

Create the virtual environment:

Terminal window 1 python3 -m venv venv

Add the .env and .env.leave and approve the autoenv changes:

Terminal window 1 # .env file for autoenv 2 # It looks quite cryptic but it's to preserve the virtual environment state across sub folders 3 venv_dir = " venv " 4 currentvenv = "" 5 6 # Function to traverse up the directory structure to find the parent directory containing venv_folder 7 get_project_root () { 8 local current_dir = " $PWD " 9 while [[ " $current_dir " != "" && ! -d " $current_dir / $venv_dir " ]]; do 10 current_dir = ${ current_dir %/* } 11 done 12 echo " $current_dir " 13 } 14 15 root_dir = $( get_project_root ) 16 17 if [[ -z " $root_dir " || ! -d " $root_dir / $venv_dir " ]]; then 18 echo " Unable to find the virtual environment folder. " 19 return 20 fi 21 22 if [[ $VIRTUAL_ENV != "" ]]; then 23 # Strip out the path and just leave the env name 24 currentvenv = "${ VIRTUAL_ENV ##*/ }" 25 fi 26 27 if [[ " $currentvenv " != " $venv_dir " ]]; then 28 python_version = $( python --version 2>&1 ) 29 echo " Switching to environment: $venv_dir | $python_version " 30 # Source the activation script 31 source " $root_dir / $venv_dir /bin/activate " 32 fi

Terminal window 1 # .env.leave for autoenv 2 deactivate

Conclusion

You are now ready to start your development with a clean and isolated environment!

