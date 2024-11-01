Erdal Toprak

Software engineer passionate about AI, decentralization, privacy and open source.

Nice, France

Study on the contribution of federated learning to autonomous driving

An internship report on the contribution of federated learning to autonomous driving done at the University of Nice Sophia Antipolis and the I3S / CNRS laboratory.

2022

Témoignage : comment remplir ses anneaux d'Apple Watch pendant 365 jours

Erdal: The Case For Micro Apps

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify Listen on Web